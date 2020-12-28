Andaseat Partners with Disney for 2020 Marvel Gaming Chairs

Gamers who are Marvel Universe lovers will be able to combine their passions with new gaming chairs. Andaseat has partnered with Disney to provide four different chairs from the Marvel Universe for gamers. These high performance gaming chairs will be available in special graphics for Spider-man, Captain America, Iron Man and Ant Man. Andaseat is calling these the Marvel 2020 Edition, and the chairs will provide improvements for comfort, support and reliability.

The Andaseat AD Design has invested in human engineering for ten years. AD Design implements the science of ergonomics for the office chair that maximizes healthy seating for long hours. It improves the seating posture for gamers while reducing fatigue and discomfort. AD Plus PVC Leather is used in all Andaseat Marvel 2020 Edition chairs as it is smooth and also resistant to scratches and stains. This means it is also easy to clean.

The comfort is also further added by the AD mould foam and head pillows. This also helps with lumbar support and provides the right posture for your neck and back. The chair also provides 132 pounds of M3 density foam padding. You can watch the trailer below for the chairs and check out the website where you can vote for the next heroes.