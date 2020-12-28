Arc System Works, Neople Announce DNF Duel

Fans of 2D fighting games now have at least one more game to look forward to in the coming years. Arc System Works, the studio behind games like Dragon Ball FighterZ, and Neople have announced DNF Duel (aka Dungeons & Fighters Duel). As the name implies, the new 2D fighter is based on the popular Dungeons & Fighters series published by Neople’s parent company Nexon. This series may or may not be familiar to those living in the West, but that might not necessarily matter. Since Arc System Works is involved, players can hopefully expect to see the their signature level of flash and polish in the game.

No release date or target platforms have been announced for DNF Duel yet. In the meantime, those curious should check out our reviews of other Arc System Works games such as BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle, for an idea of what to expect from the studio’s games.