Free Trial for Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Starts Tomorrow for Switch Online Members

Last year, Beenox released a remake of the beloved 1999 arcade racer starring Crash Bandicoot and friends, which our review called “fun and faithful.”

As one final bonus for Switch Online subscribers before the year comes to an end, Nintendo is offering a free trial of Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled on Switch from December 30 at 11 AM PT to January 5 at midnight PT. This free trial includes access to the full game, including the singleplayer adventure mode and robust local and online multiplayer modes as well as the full roster of characters and tracks.

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is also available on PS4 and Xbox One.