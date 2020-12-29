Latest Monster Hunter Rise Trailers Unveil Returning Monster, Closer Look at Shops

The official Monster Hunter twitter has dropped yet another trailer, mostly detailing things we’ve already seen but also showcasing a returning monster. Specifically this trailer officially reveals Khezu, who in the last major trailer was teased via his notorious scream. Now we get a closer look at him, and what could potentially be the ice area also previously teased but it’s hard to definitively tell. The official twitter also posted a closer look at some of the shop keepers throughout Kamura village, who will be frequent visits for many hunters.

Monster Hunter Rise launches on March 26 with a demo coming in January. Check out the latest trailer below: