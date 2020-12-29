Pathfinder Takes on Caustic in New ‘Stories from the Outlands’ Trailer

One of the strengths of Apex Legends is the sheer amount of lore supporting each member of the roster. Respawn Entertainment has been slowly building up all their characters over the past few years, and it looks like they plan to keep that trend going with their “Stories from the Outlands” series of trailers. In this story, called “Fight Night,” Pathfinder and ex-officer Victor Maldera team up with the aim of finally taking down Alexander Nox (aka “Caustic). As Apex players are aware, the Mobile Robotic Versitile Entity (MRVN) has many powerful abilities, and this is their chance to learn more about why that is.

Apex Legends is still in the middle of its seventh season: Ascension, which added a new legend, a new map and several new weapons. The game is still going strong though, so fans can likely count on seeing even more when season 8 is eventually announced.