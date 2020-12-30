January 2021’s Free PlayStation Plus Games Announced

January 2021 is right around the corner, and just like the past two months, Sony will be offering one free PS5 and two free PS4 games to the subscribers of PlayStation Plus.

On January 5, PS+ members who own a PS5 will be able to download Maneater, the open world “shaRkPG” that puts players in the body of a carnivorous shark seeking to feast on sea creatures and humans alike. Over on PS4, subscribers can pick up Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the third and latest entry in the recent prequel trilogy starring Lara Croft, and GreedFall, a fantasy RPG from The Technomancer developer Spiders. As per usual, all of the above games will be free to add to your library until the end of the month on February 1.

