Metro Last Light Giveaway As Part of GOG’s Winter Sale

GOG’s winter sale is upon us and with the cold winter season comes a ton of DRM-free savings – and a free game in the form of Metro Last Light. There are some massive games on sale across a wide variety of genres with AAA releases like Horizon Zero Dawn and Control receiving discounts alongside some of the year’s biggest sleeper hits like Disco Elysium and classics like Hexen and Dragon Age. Here are some highlights of this year’s sale.

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition – $39.99

The Watcher 3 – GOTY Edition – $14.99

Disco Elysium – $23.99

Control Ultimate Edition – $19.99

Metro Exodus Gold Edition – $22.09

No Man’s Sky – $29.99

Fallout 3 GOTY Edition – $7.99

Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition – $9.99

Dragon Age Origins Ultimate Edition – $4.99

Heretic and Hexen – $2.99

Prey Digital Deluxe – $11.99

The Outer Worlds – $29.99

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night – $15.99

Blade Runner – $7.49

Cuphead – $13.99

Hellblade – $7.49

Hollow Knight – $7.49

Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition – $9.99

Ghostrunner – $22.49

Wolfenstein The Two Pack – $11.99

ELEX – $12.49

The Evil Within – $6.24

The Evil Within 2 – $7.99

Batman Arkham Asylum GOTY Edition – $4.99

Batman Arkham City: GOTY Edition – $4.99

DOOM II and Final DOOM – $2.99

DOOM 3 BFG Edition – $4.99

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – $2.99

Giana Sisters: Rise of the Owlverlord – $0.99