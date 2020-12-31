Anji Mito Makes It Onto the Guilty Gear: Strive Roster

Arc System Works debuted a new character trailer for Guilty Gear -Strive- today, featuring returning character Anji Mito as its star. Mito is carefree in both attitude and fighting style, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t formidable. Just like all the other fighters on the roster, he’s got own reasons for fighting, so it would be unwise to judge him based on his attitude. See the trailer below to see some of what he’s capable of.

Anji Mito is the latest fighter to be revealed for Guilty Gear -Strive-, but there are still more to come. There’s at least one more character trailer coming in February, and even then there would still be another month to go until the game’s April 6 release on PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Fighting fans who’ve yet to jump into the Guilty Gear series should at least read our review for Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2 and get themselves properly oriented.