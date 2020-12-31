Next-Gen is Looking Real Slick in this Unreal Engine 5 Sizzle Reel

While there are a few lucky gamers out there who’ve managed to get their hands on a next-generation system, most still don’t have access to the latest and greatest games coming in the next few months. Until then, fans can at least get a good look at the newest crop of games through videos like this Unreal Engine 5 sizzle reel.

Unreal Engine 5 is going to be powering many big and small titles coming out over the next couple of years, and if the games seen in this trailer are any indication then it looks like Epic Games is still one of the industry’s best in terms of software development.