Nintendo Highlights 2020’s Best-Selling Indies on Switch

Over the past few years, Nintendo’s hybrid platform has continued to be a stellar way to check out indie games, thanks to the smaller scale of the games and ease of portability of the device.

The past twelve months saw plenty of new indie releases, many of which launched on the Nintendo Switch, and the Japanese publisher has gathered some of the best-selling indie games of the year to show off in the video below. While the video doesn’t directly list the order of which indie titles sold best, it does feature many fan-favorite games, including Hades, Spiritfarer, What the Golf? and more.