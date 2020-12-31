S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Highlights ‘Zone,’ Atmosphere in New Trailer

The long-awaited newest entry in the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. series, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, dropped a new trailer this morning. The trailer features no voice acting, simply showing off a quick, beautiful bit of gameplay with the main character, Skif, walking through a destroyed building in the Zone — giving glimpses of a world in chaos outside of the building and a bizarre red light pouring in from outside.

The game looks tense and is undeniably fantastic-looking. If you haven’t been keeping track, S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 is an FPS horror sim that boasts choices that affect the outcome of the game and promises massive scale and a thick atmosphere of danger throughout. As Skif, players hunt treasures and mysteries within the exclusion Zone around Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. After over a decade of delays and cancellations, Ukranian developer GSC Game World finally promises a 2021 release.

Check out the new trailer below: