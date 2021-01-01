Monster Hunter Team Shares Upcoming Plans, Welcoming New Year

Many fans are looking forward to the upcoming Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter Stories 2 planned for release this year. Although they’re still a ways out, series leads Ryozo Tsujimoto and Yasunori Ichinose wanted to share some words for them and that more news is on the way this month. It will be exciting to see what exactly is in store outside of the demo planning to release at some point this month, but until then they wished everyone a happy new year.

Check out the message from the Monster Hunter devs below: