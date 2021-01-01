Celebrate the New Year with Animal Crossing: New Horizons

There’s a near endless amount of fun to be had in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, so Isabelle and her friends wanted to start it off right with new years resolutions to look forward to in 2021. The cute video showcases Isabelle’s wishes for the new year in a cute way such as catching rare fish and getting to know ones friends better. Along side her a slew of villagers are all dressed up in some adorably traditional new years outfits from Japan.

Check out the cute Animal Crossing: New Horizons video below: