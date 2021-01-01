January 2021 Humble Choice Games Revealed

It’s the first of the month – and you know what that means. It’s now a new year and we’ve got a new selection of Humble Choice games to choose from. The 12 games on offer include PC Building Simulator, Ancestors, Pathologic 2, Warhammer: Chaosbane, Total Tank Simulator, Song of Horror, Not Tonight, Vampire: The Masquerade – Shadows of New York, Tales of the Neon Sea, Minoria, Deleveled, and The Ambasssador: Fractured Timelines. There are some really good picks here.

PC Building Simulator is a humorous take on learning how to build a computer – with a fun, silly soundtrack. Ancestors is a thrd-person survival game where you play as an ape and roam through Africa. Pathologic 2 is a first-person horror adventure, while Chaosbane offers up a larger-scale Diablo-esque adventure. Total Tank Simulator gives you a mix of an RTS and FPS, offering up a wide array of gameplay options to enjoy. Song of Horror is another gothic horror game, whlie Not Tonight is a management game with a rich pixel-art style. Vampire is a gothic adventure game, while Tales of the Neonsea is a gorgeous neon-soaked cyberpunk adventure.

Minoria is a fast-paced, gorgeous-looking Metroidvania game with a gothic setting and quick swordplay. It’s well-worth the cost of the monthly sub on its own. Deleveled is a puzzle-platformer with a minimalist art style. Finally, you have The Ambassador – which offers up a twin-stick shooter with a fantasy setting and allows you to stop time and use other powers to restore your world to its former glory. This is a pretty solid month in terms of variety and while there aren’t any AAA games offered, there are still some great games here.