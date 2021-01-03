How to Pick out the Best Bit.Trip Titles on Nintendo Switch

Although these days the Bit.Trip series is most well known for its recent Runner titles, the series got its start in 2009 as small musical indie titles that would go on to see 6 entries over the next few years before getting compiled ports and eventually Runner sequels. With all six now individually available on Switch, we thought a helpful guide running over each one and how they differ would be useful for those wanting to try them out. It’s worth noting that each title has separate difficulty options available which won’t be mentioned in their individual run downs. Each title is $4.99, but there does seem to be a sale after buying one the others which will decrease to $1.99 for a great deal if anyone wants to pick up a couple. Without further ado however, let’s get into each title.

Bit.Trip Beat



The first and arguably most simplistic of the Bit.Trip titles, this one plays like a unique take on pong. It’s one of two titles that also have the option to use motion control in order to move the paddle, but this can be turned off in favor of regular up and down stick controls. The gameplay consists of moving the paddle, also known as the iconic Commander Video, up and down to hit the oncoming bits along to a song. Beat, along with every other title aside from Runner, works on a unique life system where missing notes or getting hit depending on the title will slowly decrease a life bar. After it gets decreased low enough players will be in a last chance mode where they must either survive or will lose the level. Fortunately many of these titles have checkpoints so players can start back from where they started, but the unique life system makes each one forgiving.

Bit.Trip Core



Of all the titles in the bit trip series, Core has the most emphasis on feeling like a simple rhythm title where much of the goal is hitting notes to a beat. In this title players play a core, which looks simply like a plus symbol in the center of the screen. Bits fly from all different corners, and in order to hit them, either up, down, left or right must be selected and hit in time. Most commonly Core ends up difficult just keeping track of the colorful bits flying across the screen but offers arguably the most challenge of the Bit.Trip titles while still being fantastically fun. The boss stages in particular tend to stand out as well thought out ways to manipulate the four different directions players use to hit notes.

Bit.Trip Void



Void is one of the most interesting of the Bit.Trip series as it has players taking on the role of a black circle that can freely move. The goal is to collect black bits and avoid white ones, with every black bit making the orb grow in size. It can be decreased back to normal at any point by two different buttons with the simple goal to make it to the end of the level collecting as many bits and avoiding others as much as possible. Void has a lot more variety than others and often times allows for different strategies due to the ability to move freely instead of being stuck on more strict ways to approach many of its challenges.

Bit.Trip Runner



By far the most well known is Bit.Trip Runner, as it would go on to spawn two sequels. In the original players take control of commander video as he runs, jumps, slides, blocks and kicks his way to the end of each stage. Unlike the sequels this original Runner title has no checkpoints, so getting hit once will send players back to the beginning every time. Fortunately this is quick and snappy and most levels are short with great soundtracks accompanying them. There’s three worlds to play through with additional challenge modes to take on through completing missions over time. Anyone looking to try out the original Runner will likely fully enjoy treating themselves to the original, complete with the adorable mix of pixel and 3D backgrounds that made it feel so iconic to begin with.

Bit.Trip Fate



Fate is a bizarre, yet fantastic, unique title in the bit.trip collection and has less focus on rhythm in any capacity and is instead a unique twist on an on-rails bullet hell shooter. Commander Video is quite literally on a path and can move forward or backwards on it while shooting and defeating enemies in his way. As he collects Cores he will power up his shooting power with the simple goal of reaching the end and defeating a boss. Along his path he’ll occasionally find allies he can temporarily pick up for stronger attacks, but for the most part he’s just doing his best to avoid the oncoming fire. His hit box is only the Core on his chest so there’s a lot of free room to move around and avoid getting hit. Commander Video can move while shooting but will be slower than moving when he isn’t firing, giving room for plenty of strategy.

Bit.Trip Flux



Flux is best summarized as Bit.Trip Beat except with a lot more meat on its bones. It’s the same exact concept of Bit.Trip Beat but with a much wider selection of music through successful hits, in addition to having a more enjoyable visual style which makes sense given it was the last of this original Bit.Trip series to be released. It adds a new style of notes but for the most part plays identically to Beat but has the player on the right side of the screen instead of the left. Like Bit.Trip Beat it has the option for motion controls which can be turned off at any time.

There isn’t a single bad title in the Bit.Trip collection, but each one bring a good amount of challenge and variety to the musical gaming genre. Although all together with discounts the collection is around $15, hopefully this short little insight on all six helps people pick out the one or two titles that might be for them if they don’t want to pick up all of them.