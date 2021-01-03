Review: Razer Wolverine V2 Controller

The Xbox Series X and S might be two of the newest consoles on the market, but there aren’t many accessories made specifically for them just yet. Those looking to enhance their experience over the official Xbox controller might want to look at Razer’s latest offering. The Razer Wolverine V2 controller in many ways upgrades the official Xbox controller to provide a better experience for pro and casual gamers alike. It all depends on what gamers are looking for out of their controller.

The Razer Wolverine V2 works on the Xbox Series X | S, PC and entire Xbox One line of machines, and costs $99. When looking at it for the first time, you can tell it’s not a simple copy of the Xbox controller. The shape is clearly modified to be wider, with shorter, rounder grips. These grips are far more comfortable for long gaming sessions. The ergonomic shape should also reduce hand cramps for those who get them when tightly gripping other controllers. The grips themselves are coated with a textured rubber that terminates at the green accents on the controller.

The second largest difference on this controller isn’t obvious until you touch it. The face buttons and d-pad both use Razer’s Mecha-Tactile technology. This means that the controller uses mechanical buttons similar to what you might find on a keyboard. The buttons give a satisfying click when pressed and are activated faster than traditional membrane buttons. While this might sound like a simple change, it’s sure to prove beneficial for pro-level gamers who desire faster response times. The d-pad feels great and its traditional cross design is preferred by many to the current Xbox pad style.



Turning the controller over reveals some additional differences between it and official Xbox devices. There are two trigger stop switches on the backside of the controller. When enabled, they modify the length of the pull on L2 and R2. It’s about 1/4th of the expected travel distance on the triggers. This choice again proves beneficial for serious gamers who want faster action on their triggers. On the inner corner of the triggers and bumpers are two additional buttons: M1 and M2. The M buttons are smaller than either the bumper or trigger and are meant as extra customizable buttons.

The M buttons are great conceptually, but take a bit of work to get accustomed to. This is because you need to reach over the bumpers/triggers with your finger to get to them. It wouldn’t be easy to press the bumpers and a M button simultaneously if that’s what you wanted to do. Many other pro-level controllers add functionality via back paddles. Even previous Razer products have opted for a paddle design. As a result, the Razer Wolverine V2 is best for those who don’t like paddles.



How do you set up the M buttons? This requires usage of Razer’s customization software. The software runs on both Windows 10 and Xbox Series X | S. It allows players to assign custom functionality to a handful of buttons on the controller. Note that this isn’t full remapping software, letting you change everything about the controller. Mainly it assigns the M buttons, face menu buttons and sensitivity. If this controller had full remapping capabilities then it would be a must have because sadly full customization is still rare.

Then there’s the matter of the controller being wired. This decision makes sense because the intended audience are pro-level players. A cord is simply the best way to reduce latency. The cord is around nine feet long which is plenty long for most setups. It also doesn’t tangle easily. It’s also a breakaway cable meaning it detaches near the end. Please note that the cord itself is not removable from the controller.

A few other extras on the Razer Wolverine V2 controller include a 3.5 mm audio jack at the bottom and an additional face button. The face button featuring a circle lets players adjust game and voice audio mix. The menu buttons are in very different positions from the official Xbox controller. With that said, their positions make it hard to ever mix up the different menu buttons. Sometimes that happens on the official controller since all three are clustered near each other in the middle.



Closing Comments:

While the Razer Wolverine V2 controller is designed with pro gamers in mind, it’s an appealing controller for the general gaming audience. All gamers can benefit from an ergonomic design as well as customizable buttons. The Mecha-Tactile buttons are tremendously satisfying in use. It’s only the cord which will cause some gamers to reject the controller outright. Those looking to upgrade their Xbox or PC gaming experience should investigate the Razer Wolverine V2 controller.