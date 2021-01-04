Five New Games Hits Prime Gaming

January 4th is upon us and a new year dawns, we have big events like Wrestle Kingdom for New Japan Pro Wrestling while the gaming side of the world has new games to enjoy via Prime Gaming. We have seen a slew of Neo-Geo games hit the service, and today, we have new releases in the form of Bridge Constructor Playground, Alt Frequencies, Along the Edge, When Ski Lifts Go Wrong, and Void Bastards. These games give you a mix of horror, comedy, and rogue-lite shooting with Void Bastards. That’s definitely the big game here, but When Ski Lifts Go Wrong is also a comedy of errors and ragdoll physics – making it a fun game when you’re in the mood for comedy.