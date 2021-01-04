New Features Showcased for Stranger of Sword City Revisited

Stranger of Sword City Revisited isn’t exactly a new game. It’s actually been available on the PS Vita since 2017. Of course, being available on the PS Vita hasn’t meant all that much for several years now, so the upcoming Saviors of Sapphire Wings/Stranger of Sword City bundle for Switch will likely be many dungeon crawler fans’ first chance at it. Fortunately, they’ll be getting a version that’s seen many improvements and changes compared to the original.

Of these, some of the most major include three new classes, three new dungeons, an expanded character creator and new battle elements. Some of these are shown in the latest video, but fans should read our review if they want to get a real breakdown of what’s going on under the hood of this one.

The Saviors of Sapphire Wings/Stranger of Sword City bundle launches for PC and Nintendo Switch on March 16.