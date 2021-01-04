Riot Games Announces New Update for Teamfight Tactics

Today, Riot Games has unveiled a new update for Teamfight Tactics. Known as Teamfight Tactics Fates: Festival of the Beasts, this will kick off on January 20 with new traits and champions for players. There will also be new personalization items, new pass, and new ranked seasons to prove your skills. TFT is an eight-person free-for-all strategy game where players combine League of Legends champions and items in different formations to defeat seven other players in a match. TFT is the leading auto-battler in the genre, and players will strategically place an army of characters on a grid-shaped game board for a last-player-standing automated battle. The information on the update is provided below.

The following features will be available in this TFT mid-set update:

Festival of the Beasts Pass and Festival of the Beasts Pass+ (Free and Paid progression-based features that allow players to unlock personalization content as they play)

Thematic interactive arenas that react to the events of your game

Festive Booms (Personalized Damage Animations)

A new line of revel-themed Little Legends (Personalized Player Avatars)

Ranked Rewards for players from the first half of Fates

A new Ranked season with a soft reset and new rewards

TFT Fates: Festival of Beasts will also include the following gameplay changes: