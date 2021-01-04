SpongeBob SquarePants Remaster Coming to iOS

SpongeBob SquarePants has been an icon for many a childhood as they little ones get to enjoy humorous antics in front of their television screens. Many fans have also played through SpongeBob’s video games and perhaps the most popular from 2003 recently made a comeback in June 2020. Now, dive back into nostalgia later this month with the iOS release of SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated.

Just a few months ago the remastered version of the title hit consoles but the mobile version will allow for a much wider audience to check it out. Luckily, the content and quality of the release still holds as much throwback fun as the original. This makes us hopeful the iOS release will be entertaining, though on a much smaller screen.

Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated will be available on January 21 on the App store. Check out our review and prepare for an epic sponge-worthy adventure.