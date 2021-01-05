Nominees Announced For New York Video Game Awards

Due to COVID-19 effectively closing the world for all in person events, the 10th anniversary New York Game Awards will virtual only event on January 26. The previously ticketed and in-person-only event streams free for all via Twitch and YouTube on January 26 at 8pm ET (pre-show starts at 7:30pm). The Awards celebrate the NYVGCC’s non-profit in underserved communities, as well as the best games and developers in the industry. For a sneak preview of the event, the following are the nominees for the award show.
Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
The Last of Us Part II
Final Fantasy VII: Remake
DOOM Eternal
Yakuza: Like A Dragon
Hades
Central Park Children’s Zoo Award for Best Kids Game
Dreams
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Moving Out
Good Job!
Drake Hollow
Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Astro’s Playroom
A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game
Roundguard
Necrobarista
Creaks
Little Orpheus
Good Sudoku
Genshin Impact
Wide Ocean Big Jacket
Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game
Half-Life: Alyx
Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
Dreams
Paper Beast
Star Wars Squadrons
Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
The Longing: Patience
Hades
Fall Guys
Spiritfarer
Umurangi Generation
Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Final Fantasy VII: Remake
The Last of Us Part II
Teenage Blob
Hades
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Fuser
Ghost of Tsushima
Statue of Liberty Award for Best World
Ghost of Tsushima
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Final Fantasy VII: Remake
Microsoft Flight Simulator
Hades
Umarangi Generation
Demon’s Souls
Cyberpunk 2077 (for PC)
Herman Melville Award for Best Writing
The Last of Us Part II
If Found
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Hades
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Cyberpunk 2077 (for PC)
Treachery in Beatdown City
Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game
Laura Bailey as Abby in The Last of Us Part II
Ashley Johnson as Ellie in The Last of Us Part II
Briana White as Aerith in Final Fantasy VII: Remake
August Aiden as Tyler Ronan in Tell Me Why
Logan Cunningham as Lord Hades / Poseidon / Achilles / Charon / The Storyteller / Asterius in Hades
Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077
Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake
Final Fantasy VII: Remake
Resident Evil 3
Mr. Driller: DrillLand
Black Mesa
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2
Demon’s Souls
Captain Award for Best Esports Team
DAMWOM Gaming
San Francisco Shock
Red Bull OG
Dallas Empire
TSM
Shea Stadium Award for Best Esports Event
Street Fighter League
Overwatch League
League of Legends Worlds
IEM Katowice
Mortal Kombat 11 Final Kombat