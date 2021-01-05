Nominees Announced For New York Video Game Awards

Due to COVID-19 effectively closing the world for all in person events, the 10th anniversary New York Game Awards will virtual only event on January 26. The previously ticketed and in-person-only event streams free for all via Twitch and YouTube on January 26 at 8pm ET (pre-show starts at 7:30pm). The Awards celebrate the NYVGCC’s non-profit in underserved communities, as well as the best games and developers in the industry. For a sneak preview of the event, the following are the nominees for the award show.

Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The Last of Us Part II

Final Fantasy VII: Remake

DOOM Eternal

Yakuza: Like A Dragon

Hades

Central Park Children’s Zoo Award for Best Kids Game

Dreams

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Moving Out

Good Job!

Drake Hollow

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Astro’s Playroom

A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game

Roundguard

Necrobarista

Creaks

Little Orpheus

Good Sudoku

Genshin Impact

Wide Ocean Big Jacket

Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game

Half-Life: Alyx

Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Dreams

Paper Beast

Star Wars Squadrons

Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Longing: Patience

Hades

Fall Guys

Spiritfarer

Umurangi Generation

Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Final Fantasy VII: Remake

The Last of Us Part II

Teenage Blob

Hades

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Fuser

Ghost of Tsushima

Statue of Liberty Award for Best World

Ghost of Tsushima

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Final Fantasy VII: Remake

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Hades

Umarangi Generation

Demon’s Souls

Cyberpunk 2077 (for PC)

Herman Melville Award for Best Writing

The Last of Us Part II

If Found

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Hades

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Cyberpunk 2077 (for PC)

Treachery in Beatdown City

Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game

Laura Bailey as Abby in The Last of Us Part II

Ashley Johnson as Ellie in The Last of Us Part II

Briana White as Aerith in Final Fantasy VII: Remake

August Aiden as Tyler Ronan in Tell Me Why

Logan Cunningham as Lord Hades / Poseidon / Achilles / Charon / The Storyteller / Asterius in Hades

Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077

Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake

Final Fantasy VII: Remake

Resident Evil 3

Mr. Driller: DrillLand

Black Mesa

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

Demon’s Souls

Captain Award for Best Esports Team

DAMWOM Gaming

San Francisco Shock

Red Bull OG

Dallas Empire

TSM

Shea Stadium Award for Best Esports Event

Street Fighter League

Overwatch League

League of Legends Worlds

IEM Katowice

Mortal Kombat 11 Final Kombat