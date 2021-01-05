Come Check Out Fourteen Minutes of The Medium

Hey everyone, did you enjoy our preview earlier today of Bloober Team’s upcoming horror game, The Medium? Do you wish that you could view the same gameplay footage we did? Well, now you can! As seen below, Bloober has shared the full clip, so if you have fourteen minutes or so to spare, you should check out what will hopefully be one of the year’s best adventures.

The video shows off bits from Marianne’s journey to the now-abandoned Niwa Hotel, starting from their first encounter with Sadness, then giving us our first taste of the spirit world (alongside the game’s ability to display two entire worlds at once) and the various puzzles and challenges that players will encounter, along with a bit of Marianne’s powers, then it skips ahead to even further puzzles, horrors, and mysteries, showing off one of the game’s encounters with the hulking monster known as The Maw. The Medium comes out on January 28 for Xbox Series X and PC, and as mentioned earlier, could indeed end up being Bloober’s most ambitious and best work yet.