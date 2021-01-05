Fanatical Build Your Own New Year’s Bundle Now Available

A new bundle has hit Fanatical and it allows you to get either one game for $1 or several other games for higher amounts of money. You can choose from one game for $1, five games for $2.99, or 10 games for $4.99. The games you have to choose from include Earth’s Dawn, Chook & Song, Cursed Treasure 2, Path of Mnemosyne, F1 Race Stars, Jalopy, Reventure, Shadwen, Super Chibi Knight, Niffelheim, Looterkings, DIRT Rally, Love is Dead, The Crown of Leaves, Days of War, Table Manners, Doodle Derby, Dungeon Rats, Toybox Turbos, and a mystery game. There’s a wide variety of games here, with DIRT Rally being the big “get” here – but other solid games like F1 Race Stars, Super Chibi Knight, and Reventure shouldn’t be overlooked either.