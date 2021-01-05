Gods Fall in Gods Will Fall Gameplay Trailer

When Gods Will Fall was first announced, viewers got a brief look at world and “gods” they’d be fighting but not much beyond that. Today, fans not only get a lot more of that, but also some more details about exploration and the characters that’ll be joining them on their quest to seek and destroy all the old gods.

There actually is a reason why these gods have to go. It seems that they’ve had humanity under their influence for thousands of years, and they have not been kind to say the least. Someone has to do something if humankind is to have a future, and that someone is the player’s warrior and his warrior band.

Deep Silver also announced the Valley of the Dormant Gods DLC, which includes: three new gods to defeat, three new weapon classes, new items new skills, new secrets in the overworld and more costumes for the warriors. This will all be available alongside the main game when it launches for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Stadia on January 29.