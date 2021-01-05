Injustice 2, Torchlight III, More Coming to Xbox Game Pass in January

Microsoft today announced the slate of games coming to Xbox Game Pass this month.

Xbox Game Pass is ringing in the new year with a slate of new titles coming to the service. For those who still haven’t tried the service, or are new to Xbox, can get Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for three months for just $1 until January 25. This will allow you try a huge slate of games, including newly added games like Injustice 2 and Torchlight III.

Games on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can be played across Android Cloud, Xbox consoles, and PC, though some games can only be played on specific platforms. Here’s everything coming in January:

eFootball PES 2021 Season Update (Android/Xbox) – January 7

Injustice 2 (Android/Xbox/PC) – January 7

The Little Acre (Android/Xbox) – January 7

Neoverse (PC) – January 14

Torchlight III (Android/Xbox) – January 14

What Remains of Edith Finch (PC) – January 14

YINK: A Postmodern RPG (PC) – January 14

As more games join the service, a handful of current titles will leave the service. Those are FTL: Faster Than Light (PC), My Friend Pedro (Xbox/PC), Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (Xbox), and Tekken 7 (Xbox).