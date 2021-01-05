Monster Hunter Rise Digital Event Coming This Week

Fans have been anticipating the Monster Hunter Rise demo for a while now, and we may be getting news on it sooner rather than later. Capcom announced that they’re planning a stream this week that will have news and reveals for the upcoming title. It’s extremely likely this is where we get the demo dates as well since it was planned for January in addition to some new monsters and things to look forward to.

The Monster Hunter Rise stream will air on January 7 at 6AM PST and 9AM EST on Capcom’s Twitch channel. Be sure to check back for all the latest news then and check out the announcement post below: