Deponia Collection Goes to a Rock-Bottom Price on Steam

The Deponia series is one of the best modern-day point and click adventures franchises on the market, and over the last seven years, it has provided some of the funniest moments in the genre. It’s also a gorgeous-looking game and one with hilarious voice acting as well. The entire series is on a massive sale if you have a missing game or two – but the all-encompassing collection price is unbelievable. The first game is $0.99 on its own, and the other games are $1.99 – but you can get all four games for a mere $5.55. This is the best deal yet for the series and if you’ve wanted to check the series out, there’s no better time to do so.