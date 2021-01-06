Mad Catz Dropping New, Heavily-Customizable Wireless Gaming Mouse Next Month

Well-known, resurrected gaming peripheral maker Mad Catz has announced that, in February 2021, they will be releasing a new entrant in the pointy, angular R.A.T. gaming mouse series – the R.A.T. DWS Wireless Gaming Mouse. Like all of the other R.A.T. devices, it has a chunky, futuristic-a-la-Chappie look, black, with silver accents.

R.A.T. DWS, originally announced at CES 2020 a year ago, boasts Mad Catz’ new DAKOTA 2ms mechanical switch, a 16000 DPI optical sensor for extreme precision, 2.4GHz wireless via USB dongle, and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and up to 300 hours of battery life. The design of the mouse features modular accessories to improve the comfort for many different sizes and shape of hand, with two included pinkie rests that promise to enhance grip friction. The mouse also features fourteen buttons that can be customized with the Mad Catz companion software.

This will be the first outing for Mad Catz DAKOTA, the specialized mechanical switch that they say is 60% faster than other switches, thanks to new signal detection tech in the mouse that drops response time to the aforementioned 2 milliseconds.

Its dual-mode wireless tech is similar to what is used by many other wireless mouse setups, giving gamers the option of the battery-easy Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity or a direct 2.4 GHz connection to your mouse’s USB dongle, which tends to be much faster than Bluetooth, and is generally preferred by gamers looking for the lowest latency possible.

The Mad Catz R.A.T. DWS pricing or specific release date has not yet been announced.