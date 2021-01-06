New Franchise Mode Updates Unveiled for Madden NFL 21

Today, EA has announced what to expect in the second update for Franchise Mode. This is detailed out in the Gridiron Notes for the game. These look to be a slew of smaller updates to improve the overall experience. The first change comes in lieu of CPU QB Draft Logic. The new logic will help teams decide if they need to draft a QB in the first round. This came directly from community feedback where rookie QBs ultimately got replaced after their first season simply due to the OVR being lower than an incoming prospect. With a CPU team on the clock, they will now deprioritize drafting a QB based on a number of specific factors.

There will also be some new Commissioner Controls for owners of a league. Commissioners will now have the option to undo free agent signings in the offseason and also override team settings such as Heat Seeker tackling, Ball Hawk and Switch assist. Commissioners can also assign autopilot during the draft along with pause/resume functionality. House rules, which are seen in MUT/KO, are also coming to Franchise Mode. Commissioners can dictate how many times a play can be called in a game. Lastly, X-Factor Customization Restrictions will allow Commissioners to determine who is able to edit abilities on players.

The team is also promising improved trade logic that will create more rewarding trades while maintaining authenticity. There will also be a continuing history of your Franchise going forward where players can view the Super Bowl winner and other key award winners for each year of your franchise. These changes are all fueled by community feedback.