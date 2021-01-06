Nintendo to Shutdown Netflix on Wii U and 3DS in 2021

Nintendo today announced that they’re shutting down Netflix on Wii U and 3DS later this year.

The Wii U and 3DS are long gone, both replaced by the Switch in 2017. While Nintendo has stopped developing for both platforms, users have still been able to play games and access various apps on both platforms. However, on June 30, 2021, one of those apps will no longer be accessible.

Nintendo has revealed via the Netflix app page on their site that Netflix will no longer be available on Wii U or 3DS. As of December 31, 2020, no new users can download the app. Those who currently have it downloaded can use it until June 30, 2021, which at that point all service will be terminated.

The removal of Netflix from Wii U and 3DS this June means that there’ll be no way to access Netflix on a Nintendo platform. In 2017, then-COO of Nintendo of America, Reggie Fils-Aime said multiple streaming apps, including Netflix, would eventually launch on switch. Fast-forward to today and only Hulu is available. Hopefully, now that service is winding down on Wii U and 3DS, Netflix will finally announce support for Switch.

Netflix is available on nearly every modern platform, including the newly released PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.