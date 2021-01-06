Outriders Delayed to April, Demo Releasing in February

People Can Fly and Square Enix today announced that Outriders has been delayed to April.

Scheduled to arrive February 2, Outriders will now launch two months later on April 1. Taking to Twitter, developer People Can Fly confirmed that this is no April Fool’s joke, but indeed a real delay. The purpose is to give the team extra time to fine tune the looter shooter ahead of its release.

To make the wait a little easier, People Can Fly announced they’d release a free demo of the game on February 25. In the demo, players can play through the first few hours of the game and test out the four classes. Progress in the demo will migrate over to the full game, though we’re still waiting on details over what carries over.

An important update regarding Outriders. pic.twitter.com/HHZrq5GIik — Outriders (@Outriders) January 6, 2021

Outriders is the first major AAA title of 2021 to be delayed, and likely won’t be the last. It’s also imperative that Square Enix get the launch right after Marvel’s Avengers. Another live-service looter from Square Enix, Marvel’s Avengers launched with poor reviews and plenty of bugs and glitches. Making sure Outriders releases unscathed would be a huge win for the publisher.

Outriders launches April 1 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Stadia.