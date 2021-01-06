Poison Control Coming to PS4, Switch in April

NIS America has one of the most diverse lineups of high-quality, yet goofy games out there. Today, we got an extended look at the third-person shooter Poison Control. It has a bright, vibrant art style with vibrant colors all around and shows characters taking over territory by repainting it. The Splatoon-esque mechanic certainly looks to keep things fresh and ensure that the action never stops. You’ll encircle poison mines while shooting foes to help purify the area. Poison Control hits the Switch and PS4 on April 13, and NISA and holding a giveaway for it as well.