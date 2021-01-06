SNK Announces King of Fighters Ultimate Edition for PS4

King of Fighters XIV had a few rough spots during its initial 2016 release – but since then, the game has blossomed into being one of the best fighters on the market today. It’s been given some gameplay tweaks and a ton of extra characters. The addition of eight new characters alongside a lot of DLC costumes has helped to keep the experience fresh – and we’ll soon see all of its content available in one purchase. The ultimate edition of the game has been announced and includes all eight DLC characters, all 10 DLC costumes, and 10 total PS4 themes to help make this the definitive way to experience the game. There’s no word on a release date on price yet, but one would expect that info to be revealed soon.