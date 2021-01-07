Monster Hunter Rise Demo Coming Later Today

The Monster Hunter Rise digital event delivered a slew of new information, but one of the most important came details on the demo that has been planned for the title for quite some time. Now those looking forward to it can get ready to play, and it’s soon upon us at that. Players looking to check out the Monster Hunter Rise demo can be ready to do so today at 3PM PST and 6PM EST.

Monster Hunter Rise releases on March 26. Be sure to check out the Monster Hunter Rise demo when it launches later today!