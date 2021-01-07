Check Out the Frost Islands, New Changes for Monster Hunter Rise

The Monster Hunter Rise digital event has come and gone, but with it a slew of new information including a new area, monster and brand new mechanics. Notable features are the new area, Frost Islands, and the brand new monster known as Goss Harag. A brand new mechanics in Monster Hunter Rise is the ability to ride monsters and temporarily take control of them in a fight. It seems like an incredibly powerful ability that will aid hunters in fights with multiple monsters in a crazy new way.

Monster Hunter Rise releases on March 26 with a demo available later today. Check out the latest trailer below: