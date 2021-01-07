Doom Invades Fall Guys with Three New Costumes Next Week

Since the first entry debuted on PC nearly thirty years ago, Doom as a franchise has long been associated with over-the-top violence and plenty of demonic blood and gore.

Despite these mature themes, Mediatonic has teamed up with id Software to bring several of their iconic characters into the playful and forgiving world of Fall Guys, which can be seen in the brief trailer below. On January 12, Fall Guys will be adding three new limited-time costumes to the in-game shop based on the Cacodemon, Cyberdemon and the Doom Slayer, representing the latest crossover after adding the likes of Sonic and Godzilla last year.

For more on Fall Guys, which is available now on PS4 and PC, be sure to check out our review, which calls it “widely accessible and consistently amusing.”