Explore the Entirety of Hitman 3 in VR on PlayStation VR

IO Interactive today released a new trailer showcasing Hitman 3’s VR functionality on PlayStation VR.

First announced at the June 2020 PlayStation Showcase, Hitman 3’s VR functionality has remained a mystery for a while. Outside of knowing that it applies to to every level in the game, including levels from Hitman and Hitman 2, we had yet to see it in action. Today, we finally did, and it’s looking impressive.

Hitman 3 aims to take the Hitman experience to the next level. You can play the entire game in VR, including all the levels from the previous two games. Every action, every item, and every stage is fully interactive in VR. Anything you can do when playing normally, you can do in VR.

Hitman 3 launches January 20 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Stadia. The VR functionality is exclusive to PlayStation VR with no word on when or if it’ll come to PC. PSVR is playable on PS5 via backwards compatibility through the PS4 version.