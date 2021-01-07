Fosmon Introduces New DualSense Charging Station for PlayStation 5

If you haven’t noticed, it has been quite difficult to land a charging station, amongst other peripherals, for the PlayStation 5. Fosmon is now offering a dual charging station that will offer overheating and short circuit protection with the unit. The station offers availability for two controllers to charge via USB-C and includes LED indicators. The station is also white, which will match the DualSense controllers. The ports also offer high speed charging for a quick return to gaming. The Fosman Dual Charging Station is currently available for pre-order and will release on January 29. Those who pre-order will receive free shipping and the unit is currently available for $19.99.