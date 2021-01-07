Razer Store Live at CES 2021 Begins January 12

CES 2021 will begin next week and Razer will be live with exclusive news on exclusive products. These upcoming products will be available both at Razer.com or in Razer Stores, themselves. Starting at 10 AM PST on Monday, viewers can jump on a livestream for the unveiling of new products. You can fill out a form here and subscribe to the Razer YouTube channel for a chance to nab a prize during the event. You can also post a picture to Instagram of your battlestation for an additional chance to win.