SNK Unveils King of Fighters XV with New Trailer

After a leak came out with some screenshots, SNK has let the cat out of the bag and revealed King of Fighters XV officially. The game will come to the PS4 in 2021 and showcases a cel shaded art style that allows it to blend the best of the more modern art style with the sharp and bold colors of the 2D games. Another trailer will be released next week with more information – so we can expect more characters to be shown off. The reveal trailer for XV also hyped up the ultimate edition of KOF XIV on PS4 and the announcement that KOF 2002 will be coming to the PS4.

The modern-day Samurai Shodown season three pass content is hyped up with ChamCham coming in March, and The Last Blade’s Hibiki joining the fray. Two other characters for the third season pass will be revealed at a later date. SNK has some big plans for the next year and the mix of new and old showcases just how they’ve been able to keep their legacy alive while also keeping their IPs strong.