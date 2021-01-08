Cowboys and Demons Do Pixel-Heavy Battle in New Shot in the Dark Trailer

I don’t see any reason we shouldn’t pit cowboys against demons and neither should you. Shot in the Dark looks to be an artfully-made 8-bit-style adventure, which the creators call a pixel-perfect platformer with precise point-and-click shooting. The game is almost exclusively in black and white, with little splashes of red throughout — mostly in the cowboy’s bandana and in the beady eyes of the demons you’re to conquer.

It’s a clever aesthetic nigh-guaranteed to provide plenty of opportunity for jump scares, provided the developer nails the atmosphere properly. You can find out yourself on January 12, when the game is released on Windows, via Steam.

The developer, Possum House Games, specializes in pixel-heavy games with flat color palettes and interesting concepts — Shot in the Dark fits well within their purview and seems worth a look. Check out their new trailer below: