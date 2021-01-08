EA Teams up with Nickelodeon for Madden and SpongeBob Collaboration

The NFL playoffs are officially under way this weekend with one of the games being aired on Nickelodeon on Sunday. The network is now teaming up with EA on Madden NFL 21 to bring SpongeBob SquarePants to the game. The backyard football-inspired mode The Yard will now include SpongeBob with a variety of content. Players can jump on the SpongeBob Reef-top field and compete in challenges that include The Flying Dutchman’s Ghostly Grab, Sandy’s Rocket Arm Rally and The Goo Lagoon Bowl. More gear inspired by the series that includes Patrick Star, Squidward Tentacles, Sandy Cheeks, Plankton, and Mr. Krabs will all be coming in the following weeks. You can check out our review of Madden NFL 21 here.