Housemarque Shares New Returnal Gameplay in Latest Dev Diary

Last month, Housemarque discussed the origins of their upcoming PS5 exclusive, which is a sci-fi third-person roguelike shooter.

Earlier today, the Finnish developer released the latest episode of their HouseCast dev diary video series, which continues to provide fans with a behind-the-scenes look at Returnal. Featuring plenty of new gameplay, the video below explores the “gameplay first” approach that the studio has become renowned for over the years and continues to focus on with their newest IP.

Returnal launches on PS5 on March 19.