MyTEAM Season 4 Now Available for NBA 2K21

2K had decided to introduce seasons for MyTEAM to help keep things fresh and introduce more rewards. Today, Season Four of MyTEAM is now available for players. Known as “The Return”, players will have access to new challenges and new prizes. One of the coveted prizes comes in the way of a Galaxy Opel Kawhi Leonard card at level 40. There will also be new Throwback Moments every Tuesday that will focus on a player’s career. You can check out the trailer below along with detailed information. The full Courtside Report can be viewed here.

MyTEAM Season 4 brings a variety of new content for ballers to enjoy including: