2K had decided to introduce seasons for MyTEAM to help keep things fresh and introduce more rewards. Today, Season Four of MyTEAM is now available for players. Known as “The Return”, players will have access to new challenges and new prizes. One of the coveted prizes comes in the way of a Galaxy Opel Kawhi Leonard card at level 40. There will also be new Throwback Moments every Tuesday that will focus on a player’s career. You can check out the trailer below along with detailed information. The full Courtside Report can be viewed here.
MyTEAM Season 4 brings a variety of new content for ballers to enjoy including:
- A new level 40 prize: Galaxy Opal Kawhi Leonard
- New NBA Weekly and Moments Challenges and Agendas tied with the return of the NBA Season
- New ‘Kareem Signature Challenge’
- New Domination Tier: Heat Check Teams
- Earn 3 stars against all 33 Heat Check teams to earn Galaxy Opal Antawn Jamison. Each Heat Check team’s form depends on their actual performance in the NBA (IRL)
- New ‘Throwback Moments’ packs every Tuesday, each player included is tied to a specific iconic moment in their career.
- New Galaxy Opal Russell Westbrook reward for earning all 6 rings in Limited and Galaxy Opal Kevin McHale for going 12-0 in Galaxy Opal League of MyTEAM Unlimited
- Galaxy Opal Damian Lillard will also now be available to any players who have collected 2000 cards
- IDOLS Series II starts in Season 4, players who completed Series I in the previous Seasons will have earned themselves Galaxy Opal Chris Webber.