Treyarch Details New Map, Modes for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Mid-Season Update

Last month, Treyarch kicked off the first season for the latest entry in the ever-popular FPS series, which added plenty of new content to the game’s Multiplayer modes.

Before the second season of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War gets underway, Treyarch will be providing players with a mid-season update that adds a new map and two new modes across the game’s Multiplayer and Zombies modes. The forty player Fireteam mode will be receiving a new map, Sanatorium, while Dropkick will be available across the game’s 6v6 maps, which pits two teams against each other as they try to secure nuclear launch codes. For Zombies players, Cranked will add an additional layer of intensity by introducing a countdown timer to the player’s death if they don’t kill enough zombies in time. All of the new content will arrive on all platforms on January 14, with more specific patch notes expected to arrive next week.

For more on Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, which is available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One, be sure to check out our review.