Sega CD FMV Game Ground Zero: Texas to Receive Remaster

Kentucky-based developers Screaming Villains have been working hard at remastering ’90s FMV games from Digital Pictures such as Night Trap, Double Switch, and Corpse Killer so that modern audiences can enjoy them, be it through their gameplay or by laughing at their newly-restored cheesiness (mostly the latter). Their next remaster? The 1993 Sega CD game Ground Zero: Texas, as seen in the trailer below for the game’s Nuclear Edition.

Set in the Texas border town of El Cadron, the game sees you monitoring a series of BattleCams in order to hunt and get rid of an alien menace known as the Reticulans, amking sure to protect the special operatives working with you. Succeed, and you can disarm the nuclear weapons the Reticulans have prepared. Fail, and…well, the thumbnail there should let you know what happens. Ground Zero: Texas – Nuclear Edition arrives on March 2 for PS4 and Steam, but those who want a physical copy can pre-order one at Limited Run Games’ official site starting January 22.