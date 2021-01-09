Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Demo Available Now

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox is still a few weeks away from its release date but those who are eager to conquer the night before then can head over the PlayStation Network Store to download the free demo. Ys IX: Monstrum Nox is the latest adventure of series protagonist Adol Cristin and like other Ys titles will introduce new characters with different abilities to control. Ys IX: Monstrum Nox will release for PlayStation 4 on February 2 with ports to Microsoft Windows and Nintendo Switch planned for later this year.