Arcade1Up Unveils New Cabinets at CES 2021

Arcade1Up has unveiled a slate of new cabinets, today. With Capcom, Atari and Bandai Namco on board, these new cabinets are community-requested. The first cabinet will be a pub-style Atari cabinet and the first ever four player version. This will include Atari classics including Pong, Pong Doubles, Tempest and Super Breakout. There will be eight games in total included with this new form factor. This is the way these games are meant to be enjoyed according to Arcade1Up.

Dragon’s Lair will also be making its debut in the medium-sized traditional cabinets. However, unlike the other cabinets from Arcade1Up, this is designed to mimic the original 80’s cabinet as it comes at the original 4 x 3 with a HD transfer. It will include Dragon’s Lair 1 and 2 with Space Ace also being added.

The next cabinet announced is a big one for arcade players. Konami’s X-Men will finally dawn the Arcade1Up design and is known as X-Men Live. This is the four player version of the game and will include online play. The X-Men Live cabinet will include X-Men 4 Player Arcade, Captain America and The Avengers, and The Avengers in Galactic Storm. This is the first time that online play is made available to side-scrolling co-ops from Arcade1Up.

The last cabinet that has been announced is the Killer Instinct cabinet. This is the first cabinet to ever be licensed in collaboration with Rare. The Killer Instinct cabinet will include online play and nostalgic artwork. Players can expect both Killer Instinct and Killer Instinct 2 along with Battle Toads Arcade. Arcade1Up has not announced pricing or availability for any of the cabinets as of this moment.