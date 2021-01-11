EA Racing Sale Hits Steam

A massive Need For Speed sale has joined a Burnout Paradise sale to create an all-encompassing racing sale for EA’s games on Steam.

Burnout Paradise Remastered – $6.99

NFS Heat Deluxe Edition – $20.99

Need For Speed Payback Deluxe Edition – $10.49

Need For Speed Rivals Complete Edition – $6.99

Need For Speed Most Wanted – $6.99

Need For Speed Shift – $6.99

Need For Speed Deluxe Edition – $10.49

Need For Speed Undercover – $4.99

Shift 2: Unleashed – $6.99

There’s also the EA Racing Pack that gets you 70% off a bundle of Heat Deluxe, Burnout Paradise, Payback Deluxe, NFS Deluxe, and Rivals Complete for $56.64. If you have some holes in your Need For Speed Collection, the bundle is a must-buy if you want those games – but you will save more if you just piecemeal them if you have any of them already. While you have a lot of faster-paced racers, both Shift games offer up a simulation-centric experience and were nice departures for their time. Rivals is probably the best overall game in the bunch, although Most Wanted is a great one too.