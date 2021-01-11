HyperX Unveils New Keyboard and More at CES 2021

HyperX has announced some new peripherals along with some updates to availability for some current products the company offers. The main announcement comes in the way of a new keyboard. The HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard will bring everything that makes the Alloy Origins line so great into a 60% form factor. This will launch with the red linear switches that are designed for a shorter actuation point. It will included exposed RGB and Doubleshot PBT keycaps. It will be available on February 22 for $99.99 on the HyperX Shop.

HyperX is also launching a charging station for the Xbox Series X/S. The Chargeplay Duo Controller Charging Station is officially licensed by Xbox and it will include two additional battery doors. It will include a quick docking design with LED indicators and two 1400mAH rechargeable battery packs. The Chargeplay Duo Controller Charging Station will be available in February for $39.99 from the HyperX Shop.

Lastly, HyperX has announced availability for some of its more popular products. As of today, the HyperX Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse is available for $49.99. You can read our review of the mouse here. Two headsets are also now available from HyperX. The Cloud II Wireless Gaming Headset and the Cloud Revolver + 7.1 Gaming Headset both retail for $149.99.

 